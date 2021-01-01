About this product

Creme de Mint white chocolate blended with our finest chocolate to create a large version of those fun chocolate mints you get at your classy steak house! If you love mint and have a thing for amazing chocolate, this will become your go-to edible.Our Medical grade chocolate bars come in 500mg broken down to 50mg micro doses.



Ego Chocolate is one of the finest chocolate on the market. We source our beans from all around the world based on weather conditions. Just like grapes for wine and coffee beans, cacao beans from the Evergreen tree will yield a mild bean if the conditions are perfect and that is what we seek when we buy our beans! Your satisfaction is our goal and we want to hear back from you. This fine chocolate is infused with our quality cannabis oil that comes from our Clean Green Certified, No Till Organic Grow Fleur Cannabis. Check out Fleur Cannabis on Instagram. No pesticides, No chemicals, Just natural healthy soil and clean water.