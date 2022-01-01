About this product
Og Blueberry ~ Cookies & Cream:
Big Smooth is known for it's delicious flavor and euphoric, middle-weight sedation. This indica leaning hybrid strain is a perfect fit for improving moods and easing minor aches and pains.
