Evermore Dark, Milk, & White Chocolate Discos – a luxurious indulgence that unites the exquisite world of fine Swiss chocolate with the benefits of Full Extract Cannabis Oil. Crafted with the utmost care and precision, these decadent edibles are made from the finest Felchlin Swiss chocolate, a brand synonymous with quality and excellence. Whether you're seeking relaxation, a touch of luxury, or a new way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis, Evermore's Chocolate Discos are designed to satisfy with elegance and efficacy.



