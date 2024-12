Cake Bomb is an extraordinary strain bred from Dosidos, PCS1 (WiFi(3)), and (Scotts OG x Casper OG). Cake Bomb offers a unique twist on the classic Dosidos, combining its renowned qualities with subtle influences from its OG lineage. This strain exudes a rich and pungent aroma, combining the earthy sweetness of Dosidos with the sharp, fuel-like undertones of its OG heritage. Expect a flavorful experience that delights the senses. Cake Bomb delivers a powerful, well-rounded high. The strong influence of Dosidos provides a relaxing, body-heavy effect, while the OG cross adds a cerebral uplift, making it ideal for both relaxation and mental clarity. With its robust bud structure and impressive resin production, Cake Bomb is a rewarding strain for growers. It thrives in various growing conditions, promising high yields of top-quality cannabis. Cultivate Cake Bomb clones to enjoy a strain that merges the best traits of Dosidos and OG genetics.

