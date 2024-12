Citrus Kleaner is a sativa-dominant strain renowned for its exceptional terpene profile and impressive lineage. Derived from Heavy Duty Fruity and Chem Dawg 91, Citrus Kleaner offers a unique and robust experience for enthusiasts. Citrus Kleaner can be rich in myrcene, contributing to its potent aroma and therapeutic effects. You can expect large, cone-shaped buds that are visually striking. Experience a uniquely dank flavor profile with notes of orange and mango, accompanied by a pungent, earthy undertone. Grow your garden with Citrus Kleaner clones and enjoy the benefits of a top-tier sativa strain. Whether you're a seasoned cultivator or a beginner, Citrus Kleaner promises a rewarding growing experience and an unparalleled final product.



