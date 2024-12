Cush is an old school cultivar celebrated for its invigorating sativa effects and vibrant characteristics. Cush is a sativa known for its energizing and uplifting effects, making it an ideal choice for daytime use. This variety produces lime green buds with minimal sugar leaves, showcasing its dense and resinous flower structure. It delights the senses with a harmonious blend of mango, herbal, and citrus notes. Known for its invigorating sativa effects, Cush provides a burst of energy and positivity. It enhances creativity and focus, helping you cruise through your day with enthusiasm and clarity. Cultivate Cush clones in your garden and enjoy the benefits of a classic sativa strain. Whether you're looking to elevate your mood, increase productivity, or simply enjoy a flavorful cannabis experience, Cush delivers exceptional results.

