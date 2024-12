Ken's GDP is an incredible varietal bred from the legendary Purple Urkel and Big Bud. Renowned for its potent effects and bold flavor profile, Ken's GDP is a classic cultivar that embodies the essence of Evermore's dedication to quality. Ken's GDP showcases beautiful, dense buds with deep purple hues and a generous coating of trichomes, reflecting its high THC content and premium quality. This strain is famous for its bold grape and fuel taste, offering a rich and aromatic experience. Known for its mellow, relaxing mood effects, Ken's GDP provides a deeply calming experience that is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Its high THC levels ensure potent relief, making it suitable for managing stress, pain, and insomnia. This strain is a joy to grow, with robust plants that produce high yields of top-quality buds. Ken's GDP thrives in various growing conditions, making it a versatile and rewarding choice for cultivators.

