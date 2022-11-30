Ingredients: juice blend, honey,

gelatin, organic cane sugar, lemon juice,

f.e.c.o, citric acid, potassium sorbate,

organic mct.



Does not contain tree nuts, peanuts, soy,

gluten, shellfish, dairy, egg ingredients,

carnuba wax or mineral oil. No artificial flavors,

preservatives, or colors.



Storage: Best stored between 40-85 degrees F.

Protect from excessive heat and moisture.

Do not store in a hot car.