10,000mg of Pure Cannabidiol Tincture



Made In USA

166.6mg CBD per serving

Light Peppermint Flavor



With 166.66mg of pure CBD oil in every dose, you’ll be feeling better in no time. Each 1-oz bottle contains 60 servings of delicious, peppermint-flavored CBD oil.



Our tinctures are nearly effortless to use, and the convenient built-in dropper makes it easy to adjust your dosage. CBD oil is safe, effective, and legal in all 50 states. It’s a natural anti-inflammatory that’s helping millions of people around the world relax and enjoy the many benefits offered by the cannabis plant.



As with all of our CBD oil products, our 10,000mg tincture is made from high-quality industrial hemp grown in organic conditions, so you don’t have to worry about heavy metals, pesticides, or other toxic chemicals. This tincture is also 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive – so there’s no high to worry about.



Ingredients



Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible.

Organic Hemp Oil: Rich in omega 3s, antioxidants, and minerals, hemp oil is as nutritious as it is delicious. Hemp oil is also high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can lower cholesterol levels and protect against heart disease, dementia, and Type 2 diabetes.

Grape Seed Oil: This heart-healthy fat is an excellent source of the antioxidant vitamin E, and it has also been implicated in lowering cholesterol levels and inflammation.

Fractionated MCT Oil: This vegan, coconut-derived oil can reduce appetite and may also lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The calories in MCT oil are also less likely to be stored as fat, because MCT oil goes directly to the liver, where it’s converted into energy.

Natural Peppermint Flavor



Nutrition Facts



Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper

Servings Per Container, 60

Organic Hemp Oil: 1g

Pure CBD: 166.6mg

Hemp products (including CBD oil) are required by law to contain less than 0.3% THC. Our products go through an additional process to remove these small traces of THC, resulting in CBD oil that has 0.0% THC. This is ideal for those who are sensitive to THC or wish to avoid taking any amount of THC for other reasons.



10,000mg CBD Oil Tincture



Using our 10,000mg cannabidiol hemp oil tincture is easy: simply use the built-in dropper to remove a half dropper worth of cannabidiol oil from the bottle, and place the oil under your tongue. Hold it in place for up to 90 seconds, and then swallow. You can take CBD oil as often as you want; we recommend starting with one dose in the morning, and one in the evening. There is no maximum dose, and it oil doesn’t need to be taken with food.



Our 10,000mg CBD tincture can also be added to any food or drink – just keep in mind that the peppermint flavor may affect the taste. This method is not as effective as the sublingual (under the tongue) method, and it will take longer to work.



Note: Tinctures are not meant to be used in vaporizer devices. If you’re looking for something to vape, check out our vape e-liquids, which come in three delicious flavors.



How Much Cannabidiol Oil Do I Need?



Figuring out your ideal dose can be tricky. There’s no standard serving size of CBD, or a “one size fits all” dose. Factors such as metabolism, weight, and severity of symptoms all affect what dosage you’ll need. And due to differences in bioavailability, even the type of product you’re using will affect your dosage.



But don’t worry – this doesn’t mean you have to guess. A good rule of thumb is to start small, and gradually increase your dose every 2-3 days until you find an effective dose. Keep in mind that weight is only one factor that influences how much CBD to use. Some trial and error may be necessary, so try to be patient! It’s also normal for your ideal dose of CBD to change over time, so don’t be afraid to adjust your dosage if necessary.



Why Choose Tinctures?



CBD tinctures are one of the most popular types of products and with good reason! Tinctures are:



Portable; the small bottles are easy to bring anywhere.

Convenient; you can use the built-in dropper to take CBD any time, any place.

Fast-acting; feel relief in as little as 15 minutes when you take CBD tinctures sublingually.

Easy to use; place a few drops under your tongue, hold for 30-90 seconds, and swallow.

Efficient; a huge amount of CBD can fit into a tiny bottle.

Great for beginners; the dropper makes it easy to adjust your dose.

Benefits of Sublingual Administration?

When taken sublingually, cannabidiol oil bypasses the digestive system and is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, providing relief in a matter of minutes. Tinctures also have excellent bioavailability, which refers to the percentage of cannabidiol that makes it into your system.



With a bioavailability of 12-35%, tinctures are more efficient than edibles, which have an estimated bioavailability of 4-20%. As you can see, there’s a big difference between the two! While the effects of tinctures typically don’t last as long as edibles, they do work much faster.



The only product with higher bioavailability than tinctures is vape liquid; you’ll absorb anywhere from 34-56% of CBD through inhalation. However, this requires a vaporizer and won’t give you as much control over your dose, nor do the effects last as long as other types of CBD oil products. So if vaping isn’t your cup of tea, tinctures are the next best thing.



Full Spectrum vs CBD Isolate?



A full spectrum cannabidiol oil product contains all of the other cannabinoids and terpenes extracted from the cannabis plant, such as THC, while isolate CBD products go through additional processing to remove these other cannabinoids.



Some prefer full spectrum CBD products due to what’s called “the entourage effect.” This refers to the interaction of CBD with other cannabinoids; some people find CBD is more effective when it’s taken alongside THC and other cannabinoids.



However, full spectrum products are allowed to contain up to 0.3% THC by law. Though 0.3% THC isn’t enough to get you high, it may flag on drug tests or cause problems for those with THC sensitivities. That’s one reason why some people use isolate CBD products instead; they won’t contain any traces of THC or other cannabinoids that could have undesired effects.



Isolate products don’t necessarily contain more CBD than full spectrum, nor do they need to be used any differently; the choice between them comes down to individual preference. Our products at Every Day Optimal are isolate cannabidiol products and therefore contain no additional cannabinoids and absolutely zero THC.



Benefits of 10,000mg Tincture?



CBD offers many health benefits due to its interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is a series of receptors throughout the body that are involved in many physiological processes, such as sleep, mood, and digestion.



While the body creates its own endocannabinoids to help regulate all these processes, our natural endocannabinoid levels can become unbalanced, leading to health problems. Low endocannabinoid levels have been found in people with conditions such as PTSD, fibromyalgia, and mood disorders.



Keep in mind that CBD has not been evaluated by the FDA and it is not yet approved to treat any medical conditions. Always consult with a medical professional before taking CBD.



5 Fast Facts About CBD Oil



Cannabidiol is safe and non-toxic. Hemp is a fantastically versatile, natural product that is completely safe to use. It has no maximum dose, and while high doses may cause drowsiness, the side effects are mild and uncommon.

Cannabidiol is non-addictive. The World Health Organization has recognized that CBD is non-addictive. Not only is it not habit forming, but it has shown promise in studies regarding its role in helping people quit smoking and opioid addiction.

Everyone is different. Due to metabolism, genetics, weight, age, and many other factors, dosages and experiences can vary widely.

There is no standard dosage for cannabidiol, only recommended ranges, so finding the right dose may take some experimentation. Oil tinctures are perfect for beginners, since the dropper allows for easy dose adjustments.

Speak with your doctor before taking CBD. Although hemp cannabidiol oil doesn’t require a prescription, you should always consult with a medical professional before taking any new supplement, including natural supplements.. This is especially important if you take other medications, because cannabidiol can affect how some medications are metabolized.

How do I find high-quality CBD online?

Not all products are created equal, but finding a reputable vendor doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s a few tips on what to look for.



Make sure it’s clean farmed



Finding quality cannabidiol oil all starts with the soil. Hemp is an excellent plant for bioremediation, which means it’s good at removing toxins from contaminated soil. Reputable vendors will pay attention to the growing conditions of the hemp they use, and they should also screen their products for harmful substances like heavy metals and pesticides.



Every Day Optimal’s products are made from 100% clean farmed industrial hemp, and are free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants.



Quality Manufacturing



There are a few different ways to extract cannabidiol from hemp. The most inexpensive method uses solvents like butane, ethanol, and low-grade alcohol. Though it’s cost-effective, these solvents may be irritating to the body, and they can also extract chlorophyll or other unwanted substances from the plant.



Alternately, the CO2 method uses pressurized carbon dioxide to remove CBD from hemp. This method is significantly more expensive than solvents, but results in a purer and cleaner product. CO2 extraction is the preferred method for making cannabidiol products, and it’s what we use at Every Day Optimal.



3rd Party Lab Testing



Unfortunately, there are many businesses out there exploiting the popularity of CBD and selling products containing low levels of cannabidiol. or none at all. That’s why any legitimate sellers should use a 3rd party lab to confirm the purity and quality of their products, and publish the lab reports for you to see.



Click here to view our 3rd party lab report results all product, or check out the 10,000mg lab results below.