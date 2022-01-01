1,000mg CBD E-Liquid For Vaping- Honey Melon Kush



1000mg Cannabidiol per Bottle

70/30 VG/PG Split

Zero THC, Non-Nicotine

60ml of E-Liquid Per Bottle

Made In USA



Every Day Optimal CBD 1,000mg CBD E-Liquids are ready to add to any vaporize device for a smooth, relaxing vaping experience. All our CBD e-juices contain zero THC, no nicotine, and will not flag on drug tests. Our premium CBD E-Liquids are made with pure CBD isolate combined in a 70/30 VG/PG split.



Every Day Optimal CBD Vape Oils are manufactured with the highest quality standards in the industry and are tested by third parties for quality and consistency before releasing to the market. All of our products are derived from industrial hemp rich in CBD and other cannabidiols. Our premium grade of CBD isolate has no trace of THC and makes for a wonderfully smooth vaping experience.



How To Use CBD Oil E-Liquids



Simply add any of CBD E-Liquids directly to any vape device and enjoy. Vaping CBD can promote relaxation, kill toxic stress, help you fall asleep, and may even relieve minor pains and inflammation. If you are looking for relief from more severe pain or chronic issues, we recommend our Pure CBD Oils, CBD Oil Gummies, Or CBD Capsules.



Does CBD Vape Oil Get Me High?



No, our CBD vape oils will not get you “high,” they contain absolutely ZERO THC. CBD has a different effect than THC in that it is not psychoactive, and does not give you the “high” feeling. The receptors CBD pairs with are located all over the body, and it is more likely to see benefits such as better sleep, lower inflammation, and pain relief then any sort of “high” affect.



Why Every Day Optimal CBD?



Every Day Optimal CBD has one mission. To create the absolute best CBD products that provide our customers with fast, effective relief. We are a customer favorite within the CBD industry because we use premium ingredients and control all of our product manufacturing. If you have any questions, give us a call, 833-228-8584!