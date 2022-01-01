100mg Pure CBD Tablets, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Tablets from Every Day Optimal
About this product
100mg CBD Isolate Tablets | No Capsules
Pure cannabidiol, no capsule or filler
25mg and 100mg options, 30 tablets per bottle
Made in the USA
Designed with maximum absorption in mind these tablets are made from CBD isolate pressed into tablet form. By not using a capsule we have eliminated the time it takes your body to break down the capsule and reach the CBD. Once digested these tablets go to work right away, providing quick relief for the harshest of symptoms.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1
Table Servings Per Bottle: 30 Tablets
Pure Hemp Extract Isolate: 25mg/100mg
Ingredients
Pure Hemp Extracted Isolate (CBD) Other Ingredients: Microcrystalline, Cellulose, Magnesium, Stearate, Silica, Dioxide, Dicalcium Phosphate
