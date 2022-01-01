25mg Pure CBD Oil Capsules



No GMO

All Natural

Made In USA

Legal In All 50 States

GMP Compliant



The capsules are easy to swallow and have no flavor, making them an ideal alternative if you want the benefits from CBD — but prefer a more convenient alternative to CBD oil tinctures. The capsules are highly discrete, making them perfect to take on the run.



Each capsule delivers a mighty 25mg of CBD, and has natural cannabinoids and terpenes extracted from industrial hemp stalk and leaves. Our 25Mg capsules are a popular option with our customers who want a higher dose than our 10mg products — but still want affordable CBD.



CBD oil is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid resourced from hemp grown in North Americans organic family farms. There are over 80 different cannabinoids found in hemp, and it’s naturally high in therapeutic CBD and other beneficial phytochemicals.



What Can CBD Be Used For?



Cannabidiol oil products come in many forms. Our customers use it to relieve many common but difficult to manage ailments, ranging from anxiety, muscle spasms, depression, chronic pain, insomnia and PTSD. As cannabidiol research advances, the body of proof supporting CBD benefits keeps growing.



If you have “graduated” from a lower-dose CBD product, we recommend taking Every Day Optimal 25mg CBD capsules twice daily — one capsule in the morning and another at night. You may need to take CBD oil for a while until feeling maximum results. Gradually build up the dosage until you receive the results you want.



CBD oil extracted from hemp is non-intoxicating and free of THC, the cannabinoid that causes a high. Because it’s non-intoxicating, our products are legal for you to purchase and use in all 50 US states. You don’t need a prescription buy it, and feel free to order as much as you need.



Not All CBD Products Are Created Equal



As demand for CBD continues to grow, so too will the synthetic forms of CBD crystalline isolate coming out of China and Eastern Europe. CBD buyers need to be cautious when purchasing CBD from overseas, as much of it contains heavy metals, toxins, and/or mysterious chemicals. True quality control can only be guaranteed if products are manufactured in US, as all Every Day Optimal CBD products are. Our CBD is produced from the highest grade “medicinal hemp” possible. Our medicinal hemp is naturally rich in CBD and other cannabinoids, and terpenes all working synergistically to provide true medical benefits.



You can be sure that all our products are produced in the United States and adhere to the 2014 US Farm Bill section 7606, making all our CBD products available in all 50 states.



Ingredients



Pure Cannabidiol (CBD)

Vegetable Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water)



Nutrition Facts



Serving Size: 1 Capsule

Servings Per Container, 30

Pure CBD Oil: 25mg