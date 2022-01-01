300mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture



Our 300mg Pure CBD oil is one of our most popular products, and it’s favored by customers just starting out using CBD. If you haven’t tried CBD, this 300mg CBD oil tincture is the perfect product to “get your feet wet” as a new CBD user. Studies have shown that CBD offers a variety of physical and emotional benefits, and many of our customers use it because it simply makes them feel relaxed and more “centered.”



No THC

Made In USA



How To Use A CBD Oil Tincture



All of our Cannabidiol Oil Tinctures are meant to be administered sublingually, ie by dropping under your tongue. This one of the best methods of administering CBD as it enters the bloodstream quickly and effectively. However, you or could also administer the oil in different ways, like adding it to food and drinks. It has a light, natural peppermint flavor added, making it pleasant to take straight under your tongue. You can also add the oil directly to vape oil juice (although we highly recommend one of our CBD -E-Liquid options for this method).



300mg CBD Oil Tincture Dosage



Each 1/2 dropper delivers 5mg of cannabidiol derived from 100% organically grown industrial hemp, and each bottle contains approximately 60 doses. Our 300mg CBD oil is safe to use as many times a day as needed, however, we recommend starting with 1 dose in the morning, and 1 in the evening.



At Every Day Optimal we offer a variety of CBD products, all made from hemp grown on organic farms. Every CBD oil variety is non-psychoactive and contains NO THC. Our products are vegan, cruelty free and contain no GMOs.



Is CBD Oil Legal?



For those seeking the healing properties of CBD, 300mg Pure CBD oil is made from organic industrial hemp, won’t give you a “high,” and it’s legal to buy and use in all 50 US states. Hemp-derived CBD oil has been a legal import in the U.S. for decades, you don’t need a prescription to buy it. Also, there are no limits on how much CBD oil you can purchase.



CBD Oil Tincture Strength Options:



Our CBD Oil Tinctures come in: 300mg, 600mg, 1,000mg, and 1,800mg CBD options.



Ingredients



Organic Hemp Oil

Grape Seed Oil

Pure CBD

Fractionated MCT Oil

Peppermint Flavor

Nutrition Facts



Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper

Servings Per Container, 60

Organic Hemp Oil: 1g

Pure CBD: 5mg