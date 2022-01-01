600mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture, Light Peppermint Flavor THC Free Hemp CBD Oil from Every Day Optimal
600mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture
600mg’s of Pure CBD Oil
Drop Under Tongue or Add To Food or Drinks
Made In USA
Light Peppermint Flavor
Many of our loyal customers have “graduated” from the milder CBD oils we sell to our Every Day Optimal 600mg CBD oil for faster and more potent symptom relief.
This whole plant extract hemp oil can deliver the powerful healing effects you’re after. It’s an advanced formula made from high concentration of CBD hemp oil, along with many other cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants.
Even though our 600mg CBD oil tincture is highly potent, it’s still non-psychoactive with zero THC. Our products will never give you a “high”— they’re formulated to help you feel better while maintaining a clear mind and active lifestyle.
What Can CBD Oil Be Used For
After decades of research into CBD, evidence of its benefits is overwhelming, and for thousands of users, there’s no substitute for cannabidiol. They depend on it for relief from emotional disorders like anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder; and physical disorders that include arthritis and fibromyalgia pain, nausea and backaches.
How To Use 600mg CBD Oil Tincture
Our 600mg CBD oil can be taken easily and discreetly. We recommend taking between one and two servings per dosage (serving size = 1/2 dropper), depending on your age, weight and the severity of your symptoms. The most effective way to administer this CBD oil product is sublingually, or by dropping under the tongue. This allows for fast absorption into the bloodstream resulting in fast and effective relief.
Every Day Optimal CBD Oil has a light, pleasant peppermint flavor, and can be added to vaporizer juices (although we highly recommend using one of our CBD Vape Oils for this administration method). You can also combine the oil with food or drinks (like a smoothy).
We use third-party testing to ensure our hemp oil products have a ZERO THC, including our high-dose 600mg formula.
If you’re trying to get onto the road to recovery and a better quality of life, try Every Day Optimal 600mg oil. It’s manufactured from the legally sourced parts of the industrial hemp plant.
Our CBD Oil Tinctures come in: 300mg, 600mg, 1,000mg, 2,000mg, and 4,000mg options.
Product Info
1 fluid ounce bottle size
600 mg’s of pure CBD oil
Tested by independent labs
Non-THC
Light peppermint flavor
Ingredients
Organic Hemp Oil
Grape Seed Oil
Pure Cannabidiol (CBD)
Fractionated MCT Oil
Peppermint Flavor
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper
Servings Per Container, 60
Organic Hemp Oil: 1g
Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): 10mg
