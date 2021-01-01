About this product
1000mg THC Free CBD Tincture
Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible.
Non-GMO
3rd Party Lab Tested
Made In The USA
Cannabidiol offers a long list of health benefits thanks to its interactions with our body's endocannabinoid system including:
Reducing anxiety and stress
Reducing Inflammation
Helps muscle pain
Soothes joint pain
Fights insomnia
much more!
SUPPLEMENT FACTS:
Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper
Servings Per Container, 60
Organic Hemp Oil: 1g
Pure CBD: 16.6mg per serving
Every Day Optimal CBD oil tinctures are a great option to relief everything from anxiety to chronic pain. By dropping the oil under your tongue, your body absorbs the CBD quickly and efficiently resulting in fast acting and strong effects. All of our CBD oil tinctures are made from legal industrial hemp and contain absolutely zero THC making them accessible in every state without a prescription. Our hemp cbd products are free and clear of heavy metals, pesticides and contaminants of any kind.
