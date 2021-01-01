About this product

1000mg THC Free CBD Tincture



Pure Cannabidiol (CBD): Extracted from only the highest-quality industrial hemp using CO2 extraction, resulting the cleanest and purest product possible.



Non-GMO

3rd Party Lab Tested

Made In The USA



Cannabidiol offers a long list of health benefits thanks to its interactions with our body's endocannabinoid system including:



Reducing anxiety and stress

Reducing Inflammation

Helps muscle pain

Soothes joint pain

Fights insomnia

much more!



SUPPLEMENT FACTS:

Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper

Servings Per Container, 60

Organic Hemp Oil: 1g

Pure CBD: 16.6mg per serving



Every Day Optimal CBD oil tinctures are a great option to relief everything from anxiety to chronic pain. By dropping the oil under your tongue, your body absorbs the CBD quickly and efficiently resulting in fast acting and strong effects. All of our CBD oil tinctures are made from legal industrial hemp and contain absolutely zero THC making them accessible in every state without a prescription. Our hemp cbd products are free and clear of heavy metals, pesticides and contaminants of any kind.