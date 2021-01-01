CBD Oil Tincture For Dogs- 125mg CBD- Beef Flavored



At last, your furry friends can enjoy all the benefits of hemp-derived CBD oil with our brand new CBD oil for pets. Specially formulated for cats and dogs, this 125mg tincture is available in a yummy beef flavor, so Fido won’t even notice when you add it to his food.



Join pet owners all over the globe in discovering CBD oil’s all-natural, safe, and effective relief for pets suffering from pain, illness, anxiety, and other health issues.

How to Use CBD Oil for Pets

Using our CBD Oil for pets is easy. Using the convenient dropper included in every bottle, add drops to your dog or cat’s food once per day according to their size. They’ll love the natural beef flavor!



A recent study, conducted over an eight-month period by the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, used cannabinoids to effectively reduce pain, stiffness, and other symptoms of arthritis in elderly dogs[1]. Pain relief is one of the things CBD is most well-known for when it comes to humans, so it comes as little surprise that other animals can experience this benefit too.



Dosage:



Small Pets (cats, small dogs): 1-3 drops

Medium Pets (dogs): 3-5 drops

Large Pets (dogs): Up to ½ dropper full

Our CBD oil for pets comes in a 60 ml bottle which contains approximately 60 doses (depending on the size of your pet). Each ½ dropper provides 2.13mg of CBD. We recommend starting with 1 dose per day.



Note: This product is intended for cats and dogs only. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving a supplement like CBD to your pet

References

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornell-university-college-of-veterinary-medicine-presents-first-pharmacokinetics-study-on-cannabinoids-for-dogs-300592667.html