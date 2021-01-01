About this product

Everyday Cannabis Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for pets is USDA Certified Organic, naturally flavored, and (just like our tinctures for humans) is offered at a price point that's consistent with our company's mission.



Dogs and cats love the delicious bacon flavor of this hemp oil for pets.



This tincture has 450 mg of CBD per 30 ml bottle, which means that each full 1 ml dropper contains 15 mg of CBD.



We suggest the following dosing twice a day with meals:



Pets < 20 lbs .25 ml

Pets 20-50 lbs .5 ml

Pets > 50 lbs 1 ml



This product is full-spectrum, which means that it has a legal amount of THC. It has been suggested that THC and CBD work together with other cannabinoids in what is known as the "entourage effect". The entourage effect is often referred to as a "beneficial synergy" and several studies suggest that "a whole plant extract had a superior effect to purified cannabinoid". Our high quality standards and whole plant, Kosher alcohol extraction technique results in our CBD tinctures having a higher THC to CBD ratio and a greater variety of flavonoids and cannabinoids than many other brands, which maximizes the potential for the entourage effect to help your pet.