About this product

All of your favorite gummy bear colors—with the added perks of CBD. Each 6.25 ounce (net weight) jar contains approximately 750 mg of CBD from isolate. Approx. 50 gummy bears per jar with approx. 14 mg of CBD per gummy bear. Everyday CBD Gummies ship in a food-safe, recyclable plastic jar with a tamper-sealed, child-resistant lid. Made in America with American hemp. Third-party tested.



Manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts (coconuts). Product is low sodium, peanut-free, artificial sweetener-free, and gluten-free.



INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate (From Hemp).



FACTS: Net Weight: Approx. 6.25 oz, Servings: Approx. 13, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (14g), Approx. 14mg CBD Per Gummy*. Amount Per Serving: Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV) Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet.