Everyday Cannabis CBD Prerolls are made with King Sized RAW® Cones that are hand-filled by a human being (not a robot like many other companies) with high quality, craft-grown high CBD hemp FLOWER (not trim or shake like many other companies). Typically weighing between 1.25g and 1.5g, Everyday Cannabis CBD Prerolls are a step above your average hemp preroll. Our CBD Prerolls are made in America with American grown hemp flower that has been third-party tested by an independent lab. You'll love the convenience of our ready to go premium CBD Preroll options... just add fire.



Everyday CBD Prerolls are sold individually inside of airtight plastic "doob tubes", or offered as bulk packaged (no "doob" tubes) in quantities of 25+ inside of a food-grade sealed plastic bag. There are no returns on "bulk" prerolls.



Must be 21+ to purchase.



Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.