About this product

Everyday Cannabis Eclipse Hemp Flower is a dank and fairly balanced 60/40 Sativa-dominant hybrid that's super perfect for blazing anytime. We especially love Eclipse Hemp Flower for when we're doing active activities such as working, hiking or gardening. This CBD flower is crazy dense and funky and smells like earth, skunk, cranberry sauce, and kerosene. Proudly small-batch and craft-grown like many of our other CBD strains—meaning that it was purchased from a three person, independently owned grow-op and not a huge factory hemp farming operation. We are honored to pay the small, craft-growers we work with above market average for their crops. Please be aware that there are a very slight amount of seeds in this hand-trimmed hemp flower, and you may or may not find a few in yours.



Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs.



23.391% Total Cannabinoids



19.043% CBD



Must be 21+ to purchase.



Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.