About this product

Our Mountain Mango hydroponic CBD Flower is an uplifting 65/35 Sativa-dominant hybrid is a super great all day strain for times when you want to focus, energize, and clarify. This is one of the sweetest and smoothest strains of hemp flower that we have ever smoked and we absolutely adore this seed-free strain freshly ground and packed in a bowl or loaded in a cone. Our Mountain Mango Hydroponic Hemp Flower was small-batch grown using OMRI practices (organically) in the female-owned, climate-controlled, high-tunnel greenhouses of Almanac Hemp. Its clean taste and brilliant citrus aroma with hints of mango and passion fruit are a result of the efforts taken to dry and properly cure this CBD flower over the course of weeks in a climate controlled environment. Treat yourself and buy some of our hand-trimmed Mountain Mango CBD Hemp Flower while supplies last!



Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs.



18.992% Total Cannabinoids



15.259% CBD



Must be 21+ to purchase.



Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.