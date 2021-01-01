About this product

Our ounces of Mountain Mango CBD Flower Smalls Buds are the same great strain of CBD flower as our regular Mountain Mango — an uplifting 65/35 Sativa-dominant hybrid that's a super great all day strain for times when you want to focus, energize, and clarify. This is one of the sweetest and smoothest strains of hemp flower that we have ever smoked and we absolutely adore this seed-free flower freshly rolled up in a zig-zag or packed in a cone. Our Mountain Mango CBD Hemp Flower was small-batch hydroponically grown in the female-owned, climate-controlled, high-tunnel greenhouses of Almanac Hemp. Its clean taste and brilliant citrus aroma with hints of mango and passion fruit are a result of the efforts taken to dry and properly cure this CBD flower over the course of weeks in a climate controlled environment. Treat yourself and buy some of our Mountain Mango CBD Flower Smalls Buds while supplies last!



Packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs.



18.992% Total Cannabinoids



15.259% CBD



Must be 21+ to purchase.



Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.