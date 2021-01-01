About this product

Everyday Cannabis Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is USDA Organic and Kosher Certified. Unlike many brands of CBD oil that claim high degrees of quality, our brand has the certifications to prove it — at a price point that's consistent with our company's mission.



This product has added natural flavoring that adds a subtle mint flavor which compliments the great taste of our CBD oil rather than masking it.



This tincture has 1800 mg of CBD per 30 ml bottle, which means that each full 1 ml dropper has 60 mg of CBD.



If you're a new user of CBD tinctures, we'd suggest starting off with about 1/4 of a dropper 2-3 times a day, and going up from there based off your response.



It has been suggested that THC and CBD work together with other cannabinoids in what is known as the "entourage effect". The entourage effect is often referred to as a "beneficial synergy" and several studies suggest that "a whole plant extract had a superior effect to purified cannabinoid". Our high quality standards and whole plant, Kosher alcohol extraction technique results in our CBD tinctures having a higher THC to CBD ratio and a greater variety of flavonoids and cannabinoids than many other brands, which maximizes the potential for the entourage effect to help you, our customer.



This product is full-spectrum, which means that it has a legal amount of THC. As such; although quite unlikely, this product may cause positive drug screenings.