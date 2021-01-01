Everyone Does It
About this product
This ceramic domeless nail from the EDIT Collection fits both 14.5mm and 18.8mm joints. Made from high-grade medical ceramic, this dabbing accessory is available in male or female joints.
Made from the finest high-grade medical ceramic, this domeless nail offers the user a superior taste and retains the heat for a longer dabbing session.
The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.
Made from the finest high-grade medical ceramic, this domeless nail offers the user a superior taste and retains the heat for a longer dabbing session.
The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!