About this product

An essential ceramic honey bucket by the EDIT Collection. Made from medical grade ceramic, this honey bucket comes in male and female and will fit either 14.5mm or 18.8mm joints.



The honey bucket attachment helps minimise heat transfer to your rig joint and guards your piece against any heat damage.



Made with a ceramic build, this highly useful honey bucket will produce pure and flavorful hits for the user. Using ceramic attachments ensures better heat diffusing capacities for the user, meaning less heat is needed when torching the honey bucket.



Everyone Does IT’s EDIT Collection includes everything from our very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.