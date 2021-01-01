About this product

This stunning dab rig from our very own EDIT Collection is made from top quality borosilicate glass for strength and durability. Featuring a slitted inline perc and three honeycomb percs, this piece comes complete with a quartz glass concentrate nail, vapor dome, and ice notches.



Hits are filtered through the inline slit percolator before the vapor rises and passes through not one, but three honeycomb percolator. These disc percs force the vapor increase in surface area and cool down considerably. The eventual outcome of this advanced diffusion is a significantly cool and clean dabbing experience for the user.



EDIT include the popular 3-pinch ice notch design towards the top of the tube. This compartment is perfect for a few ice cubes and allows the smoke to pass through it. This feature leaves the user with an ice-cold and refreshing dab hit.



The EDIT collection covers a variety of essential smoking products, including bongs, dab rigs, grinders and other fantastic smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features our distinct logo.