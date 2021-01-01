About this product

Digibake is a sleek portable vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs. Features ceramic oven, adjustable temperature settings and rapid heat up times.



Exclusive to the EDIT Collection, the Digibake vaporizer is designed to be portable, compact, and above all, discreet. The matte black soft-touch finish gives the vape a stealthy feel, while the advanced LED display and intuitive controls make this vape extremely simple to use.



The Digibake’s heating chamber is made from a ceramic material which ensures that hits are clean, pure and completely untainted by plastic tastes or metallic tinges from electric components.



The Digibake comes packaged as a complete kit that includes a wall adapter, retractable USB charger, mesh screens, a metal packing tool and a cleaning kit.