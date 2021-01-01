About this product

This highly durable Domeless Titanium Nail by EDIT Collection has a simple, one-piece construction, making it easy to set up. With a domeless design, this dabbing nail is able to fit 10mm or 14.5mm male joints.



Made from high-quality titanium, this extremely durable nail has great heat retention and will never break no matter how much you misuse it.



Everyone Does It’s Edit Collection includes everything from our very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.