About this product

The quartz honey bucket with swing banger minimizes heat transfer to your rig joint, guarding against damage and extending the life of your piece.



Convert any female jointed water pipe into a dab rig with this innovative add-on.



The banger is secured into the hinge with two small o-rings, allowing you to heat the banger with a torch before safely lowering the swing into the bucket.



This stunning honey bucket attachment from the EDIT Collection is made entirely from premium quality quartz glass. Available in 14.5mm/18.8mm or 10mm Male Joints.