This spiral diffuser perc ashcatcher by EDIT Collection included a fully removable spiral diffuser for easier cleaning. Available in 14.5mm or 18.8mm, this essential glass accessory provides maximum filtration.



EDIT Collection have equipped this ashcatcher with an effective spiral diffuser for added filtration. This diffuser helps increase the removal carcinogens, keep ash from entering your water pipe, and ensures a smooth, clean hit. The removable diffuser allows the user to take the perc out, so there’s easier access for cleaning the glass accessory.



The EDIT design team offer the glass accessory in multiple colors, so you are guaranteed to find one that suits your personal preference.