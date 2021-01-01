About this product
oisturize, nourish and protect your skin all at once. The highest quality hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial ingredients including Argan Oil and Borage Oil, this hand cream helps deliver results and leaves your hands feeling great!. The ultra-rich moisturizer comes in a pump bottle for easy application. Apply as often as needed throughout the day for soft and nourished skin.
Leaves your skin feeling soft
Protects skin form dry air, heat and cold weather
Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture
Argan Oil promotes nourishment and supports elasticity
Leaves your skin feeling soft
Protects skin form dry air, heat and cold weather
Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture
Argan Oil promotes nourishment and supports elasticity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.