About this product
After a hard workout or relief from daily aches and pains, Evexia CBD Bath Salt can melt that soreness away. Our soothing blend of Dead Sea Salt, 400MG of Hemp derived CBD, and cannabis terpenes will relieve muscle tension and pain. Evexia Handcrafted CBD Bath Salt is made with 10 all-natural ingredients, no artificial colors or fragrances.
For Best Results:
Draw a warm bath (100-104F) and add 1/2 cup of Evexia CBD Bath Salt. Dim the lights, put on some music, and soak for 15-30 minutes. Stay hydrated by drink plenty of water during and after your soak. Pat skin dry when finished and wrap in a warm bath robe. You’ll feel like you just left the spa.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
