Rest is essential to your overall wellbeing and without restful sleep, our bodies cannot recover the way they should. Evexia Sleep Support Capsules with 25mg of CBD help support a good night's rest. Formulated with ingredients like Calcium Citrate to help the brian manufacture melatonin, and added Vitamin D3 to help your body absorb calcium. Other ingredients in the incredible combination include Passion Flower to help boos GABA levels and assist against anxious feelings associated with not being able to sleep, as well as Melatonin, Linden Flower and Skullcap Root to promote relaxation for a better night's rest.



25mg of CBD per Capsule

Promotes relaxation

Supports restful sleep without feeling groggy

Calms the body

Boost GABA levels

Rich in antioxidants

Leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized