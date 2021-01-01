About this product
Rest is essential to your overall wellbeing and without restful sleep, our bodies cannot recover the way they should. Evexia Sleep Support Capsules with 25mg of CBD help support a good night's rest. Formulated with ingredients like Calcium Citrate to help the brian manufacture melatonin, and added Vitamin D3 to help your body absorb calcium. Other ingredients in the incredible combination include Passion Flower to help boos GABA levels and assist against anxious feelings associated with not being able to sleep, as well as Melatonin, Linden Flower and Skullcap Root to promote relaxation for a better night's rest.
25mg of CBD per Capsule
Promotes relaxation
Supports restful sleep without feeling groggy
Calms the body
Boost GABA levels
Rich in antioxidants
Leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
