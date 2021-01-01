About this product

People new to cannabis sometimes blast their system with high amounts of CBD, and that is not always the best approach for what they are trying to accomplish. Microdosing is taking smaller doses through the day and many experts now believe that the threshold for the benefits of CBD are far lower than many people think.



Evexia 15ml Microdose Spray contains 200mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil in two terrific flavors. Our full spectrum oil is extracted using pure CO2 which leaves no residue like other extraction methods. Using low temperature, we preserve every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBDA, CBDV, and other cannabinoids.