About this product

Intensive Skin Repair is a rich formulation of THC and CBD. With Vitamin E, sesame oil, camelina oil, rose canina, collagen and terpenes like eucalytpol and terpinolene, blended in for good measure. This quick absorbing, non-greasy serum will help you get the last laugh on laugh lines, wrinkles, scars, acne, blemishes and even fresh tattoos. For more information, please visit www.cbxsciences.com