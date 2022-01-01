About this product
All natural Melon flavors, mixed with the incomparably pure effects of pharmaceutical grade CO2 extracted Chroma Oil. Everything else will seem kind of beige. With a smooth, robust draw that highlights the flavor and potency of our Colors, this cartridge hits the spot whether you are at home or on the go.
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.