Evolution Cannabis Company
Bubba Kush Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g
About this product
Time to light up and enjoy the smooth taste of Evolution. Our premium flower joints are your ticket to a relaxing after walk in through the forest. We offer these amazing joints in a convenient two pack so you can share with a friend or save one for later…. taste the difference of Evolution Cannabis Co today and ask your bud tender for your flavor.
