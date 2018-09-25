Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.