Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Northern Lights - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Top Shelf Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Northern Lights
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Not all of us can make the trip to see the Northern Lights, but we have a much more affordable way for you to experience that same sense of inspiration and peace. The Northern Lights Delta-8 THC matches the legendary bud with an exciting new development in the hemp industry. Of course, we’re talking about Delta-8 THC- a federally legal compound that may potentially encourage good feelings without the grogginess or paranoia that marijuana induces.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
