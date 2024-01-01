Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 Flower - OG Kush - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 Flower - OG Kush - 7g
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 Flower - OG Kush - 7g

About this product

Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: OG Kush
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

People often throw the word “legend” around, but it takes something truly special to be considered an actual legend. OG Kush is a certifiable legend, not only in hemp but in pop culture, too. OG Kush was always destined for greatness, from its zesty, woody scent to its dense, sticky, green-and-orange buds. Now, that greatness arrives with Delta-8 THC OG Kush. Never before has this strain been so complete in its benefits and effects. This is a calming strain, so sit back and enjoy some OG Kush for instant good vibes!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item