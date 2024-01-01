Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: OG Kush

Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



People often throw the word “legend” around, but it takes something truly special to be considered an actual legend. OG Kush is a certifiable legend, not only in hemp but in pop culture, too. OG Kush was always destined for greatness, from its zesty, woody scent to its dense, sticky, green-and-orange buds. Now, that greatness arrives with Delta-8 THC OG Kush. Never before has this strain been so complete in its benefits and effects. This is a calming strain, so sit back and enjoy some OG Kush for instant good vibes!

Show more