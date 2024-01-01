Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 Pre Rolls - Northern Lights (5 Pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Northern Lights
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Cross another item off your bucket list with Northern Lights! We may not have found a way to bring you the Aurora Borealis (we’re working on it), but you can experience the next best thing with Exhale’s Northern Lights Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Feel like you’re floating among the stars with this classic strain, now made even better. We boosted the Delta-8 THC levels of Northern Lights so that you can experience good vibes and physical serenity without any of the grogginess or paranoia that regular marijuana can induce. Let the sweet, earthy, and slightly spicy flavors send you into a deep state of awareness and peace.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
