Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets

Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Northern Lights

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Cross another item off your bucket list with Northern Lights! We may not have found a way to bring you the Aurora Borealis (we’re working on it), but you can experience the next best thing with Exhale’s Northern Lights Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Feel like you’re floating among the stars with this classic strain, now made even better. We boosted the Delta-8 THC levels of Northern Lights so that you can experience good vibes and physical serenity without any of the grogginess or paranoia that regular marijuana can induce. Let the sweet, earthy, and slightly spicy flavors send you into a deep state of awareness and peace.

