Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Northern Lights 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Cross another item off your bucket list with Northern Lights! We may not have found a way to bring you the Aurora Borealis (we’re working on it), but you can experience the next best thing with Exhale’s Northern Lights Delta-8 THC pre-rolls. Feel like you’re floating among the stars with this classic strain, now made even better. We boosted the Delta-8 THC levels of Northern Lights so that you can experience good vibes and physical serenity without any of the grogginess or paranoia that regular marijuana can induce. Let the sweet, earthy, and slightly spicy flavors send you into a deep state of awareness and peace.
