Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Hawaiian Haze

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Hawaiian Haze
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Hawaiian Haze is famous for its effortless floral flavors that seem to linger on the tongue without overstaying their welcome. At Exhale, we know better than anyone when a strain can be made even better with Delta-8 THC. That’s why we made sure to preserve everything that made the original Hawaiian Haze so beneficial when we created these Hawaiian Haze Delta-8 pre-rolls. Now, you can experience a relaxation that truly fits the tropical vibes that Hawaiian Haze brings to every smoke session.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
