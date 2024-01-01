Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Hawaiian Haze 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Hawaiian Haze is famous for its effortless floral flavors that seem to linger on the tongue without overstaying their welcome. At Exhale, we know better than anyone when a strain can be made even better with Delta-8 THC. That’s why we made sure to preserve everything that made the original Hawaiian Haze so beneficial when we created these Hawaiian Haze Delta-8 pre-rolls. Now, you can experience a relaxation that truly fits the tropical vibes that Hawaiian Haze brings to every smoke session.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!