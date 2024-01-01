Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Cookies Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
The Cookies hasn't been around as long as some other classic strains (created in 2010), but it has already been a staple in the CBD community. Now, its Indica-dominant hybrid has come to the world of Delta-8 THC! If you want complete relaxation and serenity, Cookies are the best way to consume D8 THC Flower. Thanks to the parent strains (Durban Poison x OG Kush), this flower gives off a distinct flavor and aroma of nutty baked treats with earthy undertones and hints of sweet diesel.
