Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Cookies - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Cookies
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

The Cookies hasn't been around as long as some other classic strains (created in 2010), but it has already been a staple in the CBD community. Now, its Indica-dominant hybrid has come to the world of Delta-8 THC! If you want complete relaxation and serenity, Cookies are the best way to consume D8 THC Flower. Thanks to the parent strains (Durban Poison x OG Kush), this flower gives off a distinct flavor and aroma of nutty baked treats with earthy undertones and hints of sweet diesel.

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
