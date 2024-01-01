Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Lifter - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Lifter
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Sometimes, hemp strains seem to name themselves. When breeders created a new strain that encouraged uplifting effects that raised people’s spirits, there was only one logical name: Lifter. Experience this masterpiece of a strain, now with Delta-8 THC. If you thought Lifter’s effects were already incredible but could use just a little more oomph, then Delta-8 THC is what you’ve been missing. Lifter’s piney fresh and lemon zest tastes and flavors instantly carry its energetic effects to your body. The wispy, light green buds are covered with a frosting of white trichomes that are beautiful to behold. If focus, contentment, and serenity are what you’ve been looking for, Delta-8 THC Lifter might be the one for you!

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
