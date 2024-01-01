Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Lifter Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Sometimes, hemp strains seem to name themselves. When breeders created a new strain that encouraged uplifting effects that raised people’s spirits, there was only one logical name: Lifter. Experience this masterpiece of a strain, now with Delta-8 THC. If you thought Lifter’s effects were already incredible but could use just a little more oomph, then Delta-8 THC is what you’ve been missing. Lifter’s piney fresh and lemon zest tastes and flavors instantly carry its energetic effects to your body. The wispy, light green buds are covered with a frosting of white trichomes that are beautiful to behold. If focus, contentment, and serenity are what you’ve been looking for, Delta-8 THC Lifter might be the one for you!
