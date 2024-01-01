Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Skywalker OG

Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Skywalker OG Delta-8 THC flower is a strain like no other. It brings you the fruity, piney, spicy, and citrusy notes of Skywalker OG with the potent benefits of Delta-8 THC. Never before have the calming, sedative effects of Skywalker OG had such a perfect pairing as with Delta-8 THC. But don’t take our word for it! Once you experience these dense, sticky buds for yourself, you’ll see exactly why Skywalker OG is one for the record books.

Show more