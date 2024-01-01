Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Skywalker OG - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Skywalker OG
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Skywalker OG Delta-8 THC flower is a strain like no other. It brings you the fruity, piney, spicy, and citrusy notes of Skywalker OG with the potent benefits of Delta-8 THC. Never before have the calming, sedative effects of Skywalker OG had such a perfect pairing as with Delta-8 THC. But don’t take our word for it! Once you experience these dense, sticky buds for yourself, you’ll see exactly why Skywalker OG is one for the record books.

About this brand

At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
