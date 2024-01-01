Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Sour Diesel Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Delta 8 THC Sour Diesel Hemp Flower is a Sativa-dominant strain with enriching benefits that match its rich flavor profile. These buds are bright green with orange pistils running through the length of each Delta 8 flower, and the dense, sticky nugs are powdered in stunning white trichomes. This is a daytime strain, so bust out some Sour Diesel during your next drive to work or lunch break! Let the Delta 8 THC put some extra pep in your step as you exhale your worries away.
