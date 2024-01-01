Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Sour Diesel 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Sour Diesel 7g
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Sour Diesel 7g

About this product

Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Sour Diesel
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Delta 8 THC Sour Diesel Hemp Flower is a Sativa-dominant strain with enriching benefits that match its rich flavor profile. These buds are bright green with orange pistils running through the length of each Delta 8 flower, and the dense, sticky nugs are powdered in stunning white trichomes. This is a daytime strain, so bust out some Sour Diesel during your next drive to work or lunch break! Let the Delta 8 THC put some extra pep in your step as you exhale your worries away.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item