Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Sour Diesel

Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Delta 8 THC Sour Diesel Hemp Flower is a Sativa-dominant strain with enriching benefits that match its rich flavor profile. These buds are bright green with orange pistils running through the length of each Delta 8 flower, and the dense, sticky nugs are powdered in stunning white trichomes. This is a daytime strain, so bust out some Sour Diesel during your next drive to work or lunch break! Let the Delta 8 THC put some extra pep in your step as you exhale your worries away.

Show more