Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Sour Space Candy - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Sour Space Candy
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Almost everything you need to know about Sour Space Candy CBD flower is in its name. Sour? It’s delicious sour flavor profile simply cannot be found in any other strain. The closest you’ll get is Sour Tsunami, which is one of this strain’s parent flowers. Space? This federally legal flower’s effects are so mind-centering and uplifting that you’ll feel out of this world! Candy? One of the parent strains for this bud was Early Resin Berry, which adds sweet-as-candy notes to the overall taste and smell. Sour Space Candy Delta-8 THC flower is an excellent daytime strain for staying productive and energetic!

