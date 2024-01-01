Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Sour Space Candy

Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Almost everything you need to know about Sour Space Candy CBD flower is in its name. Sour? It’s delicious sour flavor profile simply cannot be found in any other strain. The closest you’ll get is Sour Tsunami, which is one of this strain’s parent flowers. Space? This federally legal flower’s effects are so mind-centering and uplifting that you’ll feel out of this world! Candy? One of the parent strains for this bud was Early Resin Berry, which adds sweet-as-candy notes to the overall taste and smell. Sour Space Candy Delta-8 THC flower is an excellent daytime strain for staying productive and energetic!

