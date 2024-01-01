Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Sour Space Candy Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Almost everything you need to know about Sour Space Candy CBD flower is in its name. Sour? It’s delicious sour flavor profile simply cannot be found in any other strain. The closest you’ll get is Sour Tsunami, which is one of this strain’s parent flowers. Space? This federally legal flower’s effects are so mind-centering and uplifting that you’ll feel out of this world! Candy? One of the parent strains for this bud was Early Resin Berry, which adds sweet-as-candy notes to the overall taste and smell. Sour Space Candy Delta-8 THC flower is an excellent daytime strain for staying productive and energetic!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!