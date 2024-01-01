Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower Strain: Zkittles Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested Non-GMO Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Is it just a coincidence that this strain’s name is so close to “Skittles”? When they named this mouth-watering strain, the tropical flavor of Skittles was just what breeders had in mind. Feel calm and relaxing sensations wash over you as the fruity flavors linger on your tongue long after the smooth, sweet-smelling smoke has done its job. Zkittles was already iconic as a CBD flower. Now, as a powerful and federally legal Delta-8 THC strain, we’re taking things to the next level!
