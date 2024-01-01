Exhale Wellness - Premium Delta 8 Flower - Zkittles - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Zkittles
Glass Jar with Child-Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Is it just a coincidence that this strain’s name is so close to “Skittles”? When they named this mouth-watering strain, the tropical flavor of Skittles was just what breeders had in mind. Feel calm and relaxing sensations wash over you as the fruity flavors linger on your tongue long after the smooth, sweet-smelling smoke has done its job. Zkittles was already iconic as a CBD flower. Now, as a powerful and federally legal Delta-8 THC strain, we’re taking things to the next level!

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
