Exhale Wellness - Premium Indoor Delta 8 Flower - Gushers - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Premium, Indoor-Grown Gushers Delta-8 Flower
Glass Jar with Child Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Gushers Delta 8 Flower is BURSTING with intense, sweet, tropical fruit flavors to stay true to its name. As the wave of fruity tastes and aromas washes over you, you’ll experience the pinnacle of high-quality, indoor-grown flower strains. Reminisce your childhood as you imagine the classic fruit snacks exploding in your mouth. Take a day for yourself and enjoy the relaxing euphoria of our premium-grade flower.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
