Premium, Indoor-Grown Pink Runtz Delta-8 Flower

Glass Jar with Child Resistant Cap

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Exhale Delta-8 Pink Runtz flower is a must for all berry lovers. With a blast of berry flavors and aromas with every puff, kick back and take the rest of the weekend off! Crack open your favorite beverage and nestle up with some snacks as you sink into the couch with your favorite show. You’ll immediately notice the quality and craftsmanship of our special, limited-offer Pink Runtz flower!

Show more