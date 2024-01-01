Exhale Wellness - Premium Indoor Delta 8 Flower - Pink Runtz - 7g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Premium, Indoor-Grown Pink Runtz Delta-8 Flower
Glass Jar with Child Resistant Cap
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Exhale Delta-8 Pink Runtz flower is a must for all berry lovers. With a blast of berry flavors and aromas with every puff, kick back and take the rest of the weekend off! Crack open your favorite beverage and nestle up with some snacks as you sink into the couch with your favorite show. You’ll immediately notice the quality and craftsmanship of our special, limited-offer Pink Runtz flower!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
